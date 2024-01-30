Six Irish restaurants receive coveted Michelin Bib Gourmand

SIX Irish restaurants have been awarded a prestigious Bib Gourmand in The Michelin Guide 2024.

A total of 20 restaurants across Britain and Ireland have received the accolade this year, including five in southern Ireland and one in the North.

Named after Bibendum – the official name of the Michelin Man – the distinction “highlights restaurants offering great quality, great value cooking”, the organisation confirmed.

Amy Austin, La Gordita and Lotties in Dublin have all secured the title for the first time this year.

The guide praises La Gordita for offering “Spanish delights” and being a “lively spot with authentic cooking”.

Lottie’s in Rathmines is described as “a buzzing neighbourhood brasserie serving unfussy dishes packed with flavour”, while the popular Amy Austin restaurant in Drury Street is recommended for offering dishes which "take cues from all over the world - accompanied by free-flowing wine on tap”.

In Cork, Ichigo Ichie Bistro & Natural Wine has secured its first Bib Gourmand for its “well- prepared Japanese dishes”.

“A new incarnation of the original Ichigo Ichie, this is a more relaxed and accessibly priced restaurant that comes with the bustle of contented diners,” the guide adds.

In Co. Kerry, Solas, also a first time Bib Gourmand recipient, is pitched as a "must-visit" restaurant.

“Make sure to visit the charming town of Dingle, not least to sample the delicious tapas at Solas,” the guide authors explain.

“Spanish flavours mingle with Irish produce in dishes that have been given a fresh spin without losing their identity,” they add.

Heading north, Home in Belfast has “regained its Bib Gourmand thanks to a new chef and some terrific produce”, the Michelin Guide authors explain.

“The extensive menus include a host of delicious dishes at an attractive price, accompanied by friendly service and a welcoming feel,” they add.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The Michelin Guide, said: “It is a joy to see 20 restaurants newly awarded the Bib Gourmand in the 2024 edition of The Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland.

“These are establishments that deserve recognition for their continued commitment to offering affordable, delicious cooking.

“The generosity and value for money they offer is wonderful to see during these challenging economic times for the restaurant industry.”

The Bib Gourmand recipients have been revealed ahead of this year’s Michelin Guide Ceremony for Great Britain and Ireland – which will take place on Monday, February 5 at The Midland Hotel in Manchester.