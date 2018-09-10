Couple discover 'spy camera' hidden in their Airbnb flat
News

Couple discover 'spy camera' hidden in their Airbnb flat

A COUPLE renting a flat via Airbnb made a shocking discovery during their stay: a secret hidden camera tracking their every move.

When Glaswegian Dougie Hamilton and his girlfriend first arrived at their accommodation in Toronto, Canada, they didn't think there was anything untoward about the place.

It was only after Hamilton took a closer look at the digital clock positioned noticeably close to the bed they were sharing that he realised something was amiss.

Hamilton had recently watched a YouTube video on secret 'spy' cameras and how they are often found concealed in ordinary, everyday, household objects.

Taking a closer look at the clock, he soon discovered a tiny lens inside that may have been recording the pair during their stay.

Advertisement

It wasn't long before Hamilton was warning others about his discovery.

"If you use Airbnb, then you'll definitely want to read this and possibly stop using them," he wrote on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/douglas.hamilton.56/posts/10156590117224402?__xts__[0]=68.ARDK8Yeh3VqZcgSmyYaVGUgSpyRPFKsc_8flJsDTsZ4DryLZSS1CLNOdOpPfJVg6XiNuNb3j51yY9UrhG4sYonyZbD8rU_BOkva9GUzStUwHS24uOVxCaBC_1Xi5daWwFabjZZiYRh6w_LKDDi-RY6vLOo_xQdi2doZo2VZo6gnVxCVbFU-6f-g&__tn__=-R

"We booked a one night stay in a lovely apartment in the centre of Toronto for last night (September 6)."

"We had a crazy busy day around the city and finally were able to get to the Airbnb and relax or so we thought.

"I was laying on the couch and this digital clock is facing into the living area and open plan bedroom

"Left with my thoughts, that video pops into my head, "imagine if it was the spy camera in the clock"."

Advertisement

Hamilton alerted both Airbnb and the police in Canada, who are now investigating the incident.

However, according to a report from the Daily Record, the owner of the apartment in Toronto owns six other properties and has racked up hundreds of positive reviews.

See More: Airbnb, Hidden Camera, Irish Airbnb, Irish Holiday, Secret Hidden Camera

Related

Spend a unique night at the Guinness Storehouse as Airbnb turn Gravity Bar into luxury bedroom
News 1 year ago

Spend a unique night at the Guinness Storehouse as Airbnb turn Gravity Bar into luxury bedroom

By: Reporter

Lithuanian and Korean will be taught in Irish schools from this week
News 3 hours ago

Lithuanian and Korean will be taught in Irish schools from this week

By: Jack Beresford

Details of exchange between Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane and player Harry Arter revealed
News 3 hours ago

Details of exchange between Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane and player Harry Arter revealed

By: Ryan Price

Latest

Search for jet skier missing on Lough Erne suspended for the night
News 15 hours ago

Search for jet skier missing on Lough Erne suspended for the night

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach to meet murdered Irish woman’s mother after citizenship mix-up
News 16 hours ago

Taoiseach to meet murdered Irish woman’s mother after citizenship mix-up

By: Gerard Donaghy

Prisoner escapes guards after being taken for hospital appointment
News 17 hours ago

Prisoner escapes guards after being taken for hospital appointment

By: Gerard Donaghy

Number of British people becoming Irish citizens increases five-fold in one year
News 21 hours ago

Number of British people becoming Irish citizens increases five-fold in one year

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Beyond shocking’ – Kitten put down after being forced through charity’s letterbox
News 22 hours ago

'Beyond shocking’ – Kitten put down after being forced through charity’s letterbox

By: Gerard Donaghy