Staff and shoppers evacuated from Derry shop as police investigate arson report
News

Staff and shoppers evacuated from Derry shop as police investigate arson report

POLICE have appealed for information after a report of arson at a shop in the Ferryquay Street area of Derry.

Staff and shoppers had to be evacuated from the store after the fire broke out at around 6.55pm on Saturday.

As part of their investigation, police are seeking information about two young males who were seen in the area at the time of the incident.

"Shortly before 6.55pm, it was reported that a fire had started in a shop in the area," said Inspector Craig of the PSNI.

"Fire damage was caused to the toiletries section, with staff and customers evacuated from the shop as Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service dealt with the fire.

"There were no reports of any injuries, with smoke damage also caused to the shop following the incident.

"Two young males were seen in the area at the time of the incident.

"The first male is described as wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit top and trousers, with short dark hair.

"The second male is described as wearing dark clothing, with short dark hair and wearing a green camouflage-style jacket with an orange inner lining."

Inspector Craig appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1573 of April 29, 2023.

See More: Derry, PSNI

Related

Man arrested after female officer punched in face in Derry
News 3 hours ago

Man arrested after female officer punched in face in Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two arrested after charity cash stolen from Derry church
News 3 days ago

Two arrested after charity cash stolen from Derry church

By: Gerard Donaghy

Rapist sentenced to 16 years for 'horrific' child abuse offences
News 1 week ago

Rapist sentenced to 16 years for 'horrific' child abuse offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Acquittal in air crash that killed three Irish doctors
News 2 days ago

Acquittal in air crash that killed three Irish doctors

By: Mal Rogers

Irish public selects best films of all time – but would you agree?
Entertainment 2 days ago

Irish public selects best films of all time – but would you agree?

By: Irish Post

Further dimensions to the border question
Comment 2 days ago

Further dimensions to the border question

By: Kevin Meagher

Encrochat drug dealer who fled to Amsterdam jailed for 12 years
News 2 days ago

Encrochat drug dealer who fled to Amsterdam jailed for 12 years

By: Irish Post

Hidden gems offer fun for the whole family in historic Kilkenny
Travel 2 days ago

Hidden gems offer fun for the whole family in historic Kilkenny

By: Fiona Audley