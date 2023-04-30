Staff and shoppers evacuated from Derry shop as police investigate arson report

POLICE have appealed for information after a report of arson at a shop in the Ferryquay Street area of Derry.

Staff and shoppers had to be evacuated from the store after the fire broke out at around 6.55pm on Saturday.

As part of their investigation, police are seeking information about two young males who were seen in the area at the time of the incident.

"Shortly before 6.55pm, it was reported that a fire had started in a shop in the area," said Inspector Craig of the PSNI.

"Fire damage was caused to the toiletries section, with staff and customers evacuated from the shop as Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service dealt with the fire.

"There were no reports of any injuries, with smoke damage also caused to the shop following the incident.

"Two young males were seen in the area at the time of the incident.

"The first male is described as wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit top and trousers, with short dark hair.

"The second male is described as wearing dark clothing, with short dark hair and wearing a green camouflage-style jacket with an orange inner lining."

Inspector Craig appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1573 of April 29, 2023.