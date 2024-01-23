Staff threatened with knife during armed robbery at off licence in Belfast

STAFF at a Belfast off licence were left shaken after being threatened with a knife during a robbery last night.

The shop, in the Oldpark Road area of north Belfast, was targeted by the masked robber at around 8.35pm yesterday evening (January 22).

Armed with a knife, the man entered the shop and threatened staff before taking money from the tills and running off, the PSNI confirmed this morning.

“At approximately 8.35pm we received a report that a man, armed with a knife, had entered the premises and threatened staff,” Inspector Matson said today.

"The man took money from the tills before making off in the direction of Ballysillan Road,” he added.

“No one was injured however staff have been left badly shaken by the ordeal.”

The man, who is described as approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall, was wearing a mask, dark jumper and blue jeans.

Police have appealed for anyone with information relating to the robbery to come forward.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with our enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2367 of 22/01/24,” Insp Matson said.

“Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .”