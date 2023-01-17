Status Yellow snow and ice warning for counties across Ireland

A STATUS Yellow ice and snow warning has been issued for a number of counties in Ireland as a cold snap continues across the country.

Met Éireann issued the weather warning for three counties this morning, with snow and icy conditions expected to hit Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

The warning, issued at 9.30am today (Tuesday, January 17), is in effect until 9am tomorrow morning (Wednesday, January 18).

Yesterday the forecaster issued a Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning for the whole of Ireland, adding that hazardous travelling conditions were expected, especially on untreated roads and footpaths, and some patches of freezing fog.

That warning was in effect until 12noon today.

The UK Met Office issued a Status Yellow ice warning for Northern Ireland yesterday.

The alert, which warns that "wintry showers" will lead to "difficult driving conditions" due to slippery surfaces, was in place until 10am today.

Heavy snowfall was reported in counties Kerry and Cork overnight.