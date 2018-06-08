Status yellow weather warning issued for whole of Ireland

The state broadcaster has predicted thunder and rainfall for the Emerald Isle.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for Ireland on Friday.

The weather the last few days in Ireland has been warm and dry but the warning from Met Éireann says that rain and thunder are on the way.

The warning was issued on Thursday afternoon at 1 pm and is valid from Friday at 12 pm until 9 pm.

The heavy thundery downpours are set to lead to high-intensity rainfall in a short period of time.

The warning said localised spot flooding may be possible.

Areas in the West and the Midlands are most at risk for flooding, according to the warning.