Status yellow weather warning issued for whole of Ireland
News

Status yellow weather warning issued for whole of Ireland

The state broadcaster has predicted thunder and rainfall for the Emerald Isle.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for Ireland on Friday.

The weather the last few days in Ireland has been warm and dry but the warning from Met Éireann says that rain and thunder are on the way.

The warning was issued on Thursday afternoon at 1 pm and is valid from Friday at 12 pm until 9 pm.

The heavy thundery downpours are set to lead to high-intensity rainfall in a short period of time.

Advertisement

The warning said localised spot flooding may be possible.

Areas in the West and the Midlands are most at risk for flooding, according to the warning.

See More: Rain, Status Yellow, Weather Warning

Related

The weather forecast for this week looks to return to traditional Irish climate
News 3 months ago

The weather forecast for this week looks to return to traditional Irish climate

By: Rebecca Keane

Flood warnings issued for Ireland
News 3 months ago

Flood warnings issued for Ireland

By: Rebecca Keane

Three weather warnings issued for rain across 12 Irish counties
News 4 months ago

Three weather warnings issued for rain across 12 Irish counties

By: Ryan Price

Latest

Legendary Phil Coulter awarded Lifetime Achievement honour at Irish Post Music Awards
News 9 hours ago

Legendary Phil Coulter awarded Lifetime Achievement honour at Irish Post Music Awards

By: Gerard Donaghy

Picture This win Best Irish Album at The Irish Post Music Awards
News 10 hours ago

Picture This win Best Irish Album at The Irish Post Music Awards

By: Aidan Lonergan

Zali takes home Best Irish Single at The Irish Post Music Awards
News 10 hours ago

Zali takes home Best Irish Single at The Irish Post Music Awards

By: Jack Beresford

Chris de Burgh wins Lifetime Award for Achievement in the Music Industry at the Irish Post Music Awards
News 10 hours ago

Chris de Burgh wins Lifetime Award for Achievement in the Music Industry at the Irish Post Music Awards

By: Aidan Lonergan

Roddie Cleere wins The Irish Post Music Awards Outstanding Contribution to Music in Ireland through the medium of Radio or Television
News 10 hours ago

Roddie Cleere wins The Irish Post Music Awards Outstanding Contribution to Music in Ireland through the medium of Radio or Television

By: Sean Smith