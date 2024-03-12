Street art exhibition brings public on a journey through Dublin’s ‘nooks and crannies’

SIX artists feature in a unique outdoor exhibition which opens this week as part of Dublin’s St Patrick’s Festival.

The street art initiative, titled A Better City, will see large-scale murals and printed pieces located in the city’s architectural “nooks and crannies and unused sites” Dublin City Council has confirmed.

The pieces will be positioned in Thomas Street, Crane Street and Market Street they added, with the exhibition designed to “celebrate the values of joy and community that runs through the St. Patrick’s Festival programme”.

Curated by Good Shout Studio, a Dublin 8-based creative studio, the A Better City artists are Claire Prouvost, Sophia Vigne Welsh, Mark Conlan, Ruan van Vliet, Bebhinn Eilish and Gavin Connell.

All of the works convey the artists' interpretation of ‘Spréach’ - Gaelic for Spark - which is the theme of St. Patrick’s Festival 2024.

Spectators are encouraged to "follow the trail and discover new artworks along the way".

Writer and actor Emmet Kirwan was commissioned to create a new piece of spoken word poetry, inspired by the festival’s theme of ‘Spréach’, to help launch the exhibition this week.

Once open, visitors to A Better City can access the poem and accompanying film by scanning a QR code included in the artworks.

“Dublin City Council continues to seek opportunities to deliver unique experiences and animate our city in partnership with City stakeholders,” Siobhán Maher, Dublin City Council’s spokesperson for the project, said.

“This project does just that,” she added.

“Dublin 8 in an area steeped in heritage but also a hotbed of new art and culture reflecting our modern city.

“We hope this accessible art project will appeal to all.”

The exhibition, which opens this Friday, March 15, is also supported by the Guinness Storehouse and The Digital Hub.

Catherine Toolan, Managing Director of Diageo Ireland Brand Homes, added: “Accessibility for the creation and consumption of creative arts in Ireland is something we passionately support at the Guinness Storehouse.

"We are proud to partner with St. Patrick’s Festival, Dublin City Council, and our neighbours at The Digital Hub, together lending our spaces as canvasses to these 6 extremely talented artists.

"Their original artworks will be viewed by thousands on one of the busiest tourism weekends of the year and will bring even more colour to the community we are proud to call home.”

St Patrick's Festival CEO Richard Tierney added: “We’re thrilled to be involved in this initiative with Guinness Storehouse, The Digital Hub and Dublin City Council in one of the most cherished parts of our city.

"St Patrick’s Festival is about creating moments where we can celebrate that Spréach or spark that makes us unique.

"This project does exactly that, putting a spotlight on that essential spark and colour of our people, right on the streets of Dublin."

Although part of the St Patrick’s Festival the art exhibition will remain open for passers-by to enjoy for three months.