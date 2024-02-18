Submachine gun among firearms seized by gardaí during searches
News

Submachine gun among firearms seized by gardaí during searches

A submachine gun and a sawn-off shotgun were among the weapons seized (Image: An Garda Síochána)

TWO people have been arrested following the seizure of three firearms by gardaí this weekend.

On Friday afternoon, gardaí attached to the Blanchardstown District stopped a car on the Old Navan Road in Dublin 15.

Two occupants of the car were found to be in possession of a pistol and ammunition.

The firearm and ammunition were seized by investigating gardaí.

A pistol and ammunition was seized (Image: An Garda Síochána)

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at a Garda station in Dublin.

Follow-up searches were conducted at two addresses in the Dublin Region on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

During these searches, two more firearms were seized by investigating gardaí, including a submachine gun and a sawn-off shotgun, as well as ammunition.

All three seized firearms and ammunition are subject to analysis by the Ballistics Section of the Garda National Technical Bureau.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

See More: Dublin

