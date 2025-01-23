‘Substantial’ amount of jewellery and cash taken as burglars target local jewellers

AN investigation is underway after a local jewellers was targeted in an overnight burglary.

Police officers were called to reports of a burglary at a jewellery story in the Urbal Road area of Coagh in Co. Tyrone.

The business owners found their premises ransacked on the morning of January 21, with the burglars thought to have struck sometime the previous night.

“It was reported on the morning of January 21, that sometime overnight, entry had been forced via a rear door to the premises, the seals in glass cabinets broken, and a substantial amount of jewellery and cash was taken,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Ryan said.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to assist us,” he added.

“Were you in the area and saw anything? Do you have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage?

“In particular, we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have been travelling in a dark coloured vehicle in the area at the time.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference 359 21/01/24.”

The police force has also urged business owners to be vigilant to protect themselves from crime, while reminding the local community to speak up if they see any unusual activity in their area.

“We would also encourage all business owners to be vigilant and take the right security measures to protect your business from crime,” Det Insp Ryan said.

“This includes making best use of alarm systems, CCTV and other measures to secure premises.”

He added: "Support from the community is also really important and we'd urge anyone who sees anything out of the ordinary, or something suspicious in their area, to report it to us immediately.

“The faster information is reported, the quicker we can take action."