Survey reveals Ireland's top New Year's resolutions for 2025… and those most likely to be broken

A SURVEY has revealed Ireland's top New Year's resolutions for 2025, as well as those most likely to be broken.

The research, carried out by casino streaming channel fruityslots.com, found most people were determined to adopt a healthier lifestyle, with exercising more coming out top with 49 per cent.

Improving diet was a popular area for change, with eating healthier coming in second at 47 per cent, cooking more at number 12 with 17 per cent and 15 per cent pledging to ditch the takeaways

Nor was it just physical health that Irish respondents were hoping to work on, with many eager to improve their mental wellness with reduced screen time and more travel.

Other popular promises included broadening horizons by learning new skills, taking up hobbies, reading more and travelling more.

Top New Year's resolutions of 2025

1. Exercise more (49 per cent)

2. Eat healthier ( 47 per cent)

3. Lose weight (40 per cent)

4. Drink more water (39 per cent)

5. Get more sleep (31 per cent)

6. Travel more (30 per cent)

7. Read more books (28 per cent)

8. Spend more time with family (27 per cent)

9. Spend less time on a mobile phone (24 per cent)

10. Learn a new skill or hobby (23 per cent)

11. Spend less time on social media (21 per cent)

12. Cook more (17 per cent)

13. Decorating / renovating my home (17 per cent)

14. Stop ordering takeaways (15 per cent)

15. Pursuing a career ambition (15 per cent)

However, resolutions to live a healthier lifestyle in the year ahead were also the most likely to be abandoned.

Eating healthier was the favourite to be broken with 27 per cent, while 23 per cent reckoned they would give up on losing weight.

Meanwhile, a significant number felt they would be unable to cut back their device usage — 20 per cent admitted they'd struggle to spend less time on social media, while 19 per cent felt reducing time on their phone would also be tricky

Top New Year's resolutions most likely to be broken

1. Eat healthier (27 per cent)

2. Lose weight (23 per cent)

3. Exercise more (22 per cent)

4. Spend less time on social media (20 per cent)

5. Spend less time on a mobile phone (19 per cent)

6. Stop ordering takeaways (16 per cent)

7. Get more sleep (15 per cent)

8. Drink more water (13 per cent)

9. Read more books (11 per cent)

10. Cook more (9 per cent)

11. Learn a new skill or hobby (9 per cent)

12. Travel more (9 per cent)

13. Spend more time with family (5 per cent)

14. Pursuing a career ambition (4 per cent)