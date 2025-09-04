Survey shows Irish people remain committed to EU membership

MOST people in Ireland are committed to the nation’s European Union (EU) membership, a new survey has revealed.

Findings of the European Parliament’s latest Eurobarometer survey, for spring 2025, show 91 per cent of Irish citizens believe the nation benefits from being part of the EU.

Thomas Byrne, Ireland’s Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence, has welcomed the results, which were issued today.

“In an increasingly unpredictable world, it is encouraging to see that Irish citizens’ trust in the EU has not wavered,” he said.

“It is heartening to see that a large majority of Irish respondents view EU membership positively - 91 per cent of Irish citizens believe that Ireland has clearly benefited from being part of the Union.”

Among the main benefits to EU membership cited by Irish people surveyed, were economic growth, trade and investment opportunities and Ireland’s enhanced influence on the global stage.

“The survey is further confirmation that the Irish people value Ireland’s place at the heart of Europe,” Minister Byrne said.

“A strong majority of citizens not only see EU membership as a positive, but also recognise the very real benefits it brings to their daily lives – from protecting consumers and safeguarding our environment, to enabling trade and travel.”

He added: “The findings illustrate Ireland’s strong pro-European stance, show expectations of tangible EU action on climate, health, security and migration; while wanting more focus on energy security, defence co-operation and democracy promotion.

“I am pleased that the Eurobarometer findings confirm Ireland’s strong and enduring commitment to the European Union, a partnership which continues to bring stability, prosperity, and opportunity to its people.”