Suspected Class A drugs worth £1m seized at Larne Harbour

A MAN has been arrested after suspected Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £1m were seized at Larne Harbour in Co. Antrim.

The discovery was made shortly before 6am on Friday during a stop-and-search operation carried out by the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch and Border Force officers.

The suspected Class A drugs, which had been concealed in a low loader lorry, will now undergo further forensic examination.

"A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply," said Detective Inspector Sweeney of the PSNI.

"He remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.

"This seizure and arrest highlights the ability of strong partnership working with key stakeholders to tackle this type of organised criminality.

"We will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in Northern Ireland and we're grateful for the support of local people, and I’m keen to reiterate and ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101."

Information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.