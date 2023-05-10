Suspicious object in Co. Tyrone security alert confirmed as 'elaborate hoax'
POLICE have said a suspicious object that was driven to a Co. Tyrone police station, sparking a security alert that saw nearby homes evacuated, was an 'elaborate hoax'.

The incident unfolded on Saturday evening, when police responded to reports of a hijacking in the Fireagh Road area of Omagh.

It was reported that a man had been hijacked at gunpoint by three masked men, who then placed a suspicious object in his vehicle.

The man was then forced to travel to the Derry Road area and abandon the car outside Omagh Police Station.

"A public safety operation was immediately implemented, with a number of people evacuated from their homes and cordons established," said Detective Inspector Wilson of the PSNI.

"The object recovered was taken away for further forensic examination and now confirmed as an elaborate hoax.

"Two men, aged 56 and 29 years old, who were arrested on Sunday, May 7, have been released following questioning."

On Sunday morning, police cordoned off and searched the grounds of St Mary's Church in Drumragh, close to where the hijacking was reported to have taken place.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and have urged anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 2015 of May 6, 2023.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

