Suspicious object that saw Co. Armagh homes evacuated is declared a hoax
News

A SUSPICIOUS object that sparked a security alert in Co. Armagh on Tuesday evening has been declared a hoax.

The object was found at around 8.45pm in the Upper Church Lane area of Portadown.

A public safety operation was implemented, which involved roads being closed in the surrounding area and a number of homes being evacuated.

"Ammunition Technical Officers were tasked to the scene and upon examination of the object it was declared a hoax," said Inspector Connolly of the PSNI.

"All cordons have since been lifted, with roads in the area reopened, and residents are now returning to their homes.

"We understand the disruption this incident caused, to road users and the public, and I want to thank everyone impacted for their patience and cooperation during this time."

An investigation is underway and anyone with relevant information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1686 of July 30.

