Swimming enthusiasts urged to have their say as new funding for outdoor facilities announced

OUTDOOR swimming enthusiasts are being urged to think about improvements that could be made to their local facilities under a new funding allocation.

Some €500,000 in funds has been announced for outdoor swimming projects across Ireland by Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy Hildegarde Naughton.

Under the Healthy Ireland initiative, grants of up to €30,000 will be awarded for projects that “enable broader participation in outdoor swimming, such as improving access, developing and enhancing changing facilities and procuring equipment to assist people with disabilities” the Department has confirmed.

“The popularity of outdoor swimming really has grown in recent years, and as a regular swimmer myself, I’m keenly aware of its many benefits for our physical and mental wellbeing,” Minister Naughton said today.

“With a view to embracing the growing appetite for outdoor swimming across the country, I was delighted to secure €500,000 in funding as an initial phase of this new scheme in Budget 2024.”

She explained: “This funding will support improvements that will make Ireland’s rich network of outdoor bathing spots more accessible to more people.

“Our ambition is to boost opportunities for people of all ages to come together to enjoy physical activity.

“Swimming along our wonderful beaches and beautiful lakes is not only good for body and mind, it also enhances the social fabric of our communities around the country.”

Ms Naughton has urged outdoor swimmers across Ireland to look at the provisions they currently have and think about what improvments could be made.

“I am calling on all outdoor swimming enthusiasts, and our Local Sports Partnerships, to have a think about where in their locality might benefit from the delivery of a changing shelter, steps or handrails into the water, and to apply for funding as part of this new scheme,” Minister Naughton said.

“I am really excited to see successful projects active and ready for use across Ireland as early as this summer,” she added.

The funding will be administered by Sport Ireland on behalf of the Department of Health, who have welcomed the initiative.

“The Minister’s announcement is hugely welcomed by Sport Ireland ahead of the publication of Ireland’s first National Swimming Strategy later this year,” Sport Ireland CEO, Dr Una May said.

“Participation in sport and physical activity is hugely important for the physical and mental wellbeing of our population,” she added.

"Open water swimming overcomes many geographic and economic barriers, and through the Local Sports Partnerships and the local authorities, we will work together with Swim Ireland and Healthy Ireland to increase the use of river, lake and sea swimming locations across the country.”

Applications for the funding open here from tomorrow (Friday, April 5) and close on Friday, May 17, “in order to facilitate the commencement of works ahead of the summer season”, Minister Naughton’s department confirms.