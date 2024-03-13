'Taken in the most cruel way': Family of fatal assault victim speak of suffering after man jailed

THE FAMILY of a man who died after being punched by his friend have spoken of their suffering after his killer was jailed.

David James Conville, 34, died three days after he was assaulted at his Belfast home by Edward Kelly in May 2022.

Mr Conville's family said his grief-stricken mother died of a broken heart months after his death.

At Belfast Crown Court today, 31-year-old Kelly was sentenced to three-and-a-half years, half to be served on licence, having previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

"No sentence will ever be justice for the loss we have suffered and continue to suffer," Mr Conville's sister said after today's sentencing.

'Tragic and irreversible consequences'

Mr Conville was at his home in Abingdon Drive in south Belfast on Friday, May 27, 2022 when Kelly visited the property.

Kelly left but returned half-an-hour later, after which time the two friends became involved in an altercation.

Kelly struck Mr Conville, who then fell and hit his head.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and Mr Conville was taken to hospital having sustained a serious head injury," said Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness.

"Sadly, he passed away several days later, in the early hours of Monday, May 30."

A post-mortem examination concluded that Mr Conville had died from a severe head injury consistent with striking a hard surface such as a wall or the ground.

"This physical altercation has had tragic and irreversible consequences," added DCI McGuinness.

"It has taken a young man's life and left a loving family bereft.

"Their worlds have been torn apart. And, while I hope today's outcome offers a degree of closure, I know they remain heartbroken.

"My thoughts, and that of my team, are with them."

'He should have felt safe'

Speaking after today's sentencing, Mr Conville's sister Lee-Anne Ferguson revealed the extent of their grief following the 'horrific attack'.

"David was at his family home, the very place he should have felt safe," she said.

"Instead he was attacked, outside the house, and later died from the injuries sustained. He was taken from us in the most cruel way.

"There are no words that describe the loss we as a family have suffered and continue to suffer.

"David was only 34 years old. He was a devoted and much-loved dad, a loving son and brother, and a friend to all.

"Not only have we lost David, but just eight months after he was killed, our mum died of a broken heart. The loss of her son was just too much to bear.

"We, David's family, have been robbed of our future with him, and David has been robbed of his future with his children.

"No sentence will ever be justice for the loss we have suffered and continue to suffer."