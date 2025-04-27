Tánaiste says thoughts are with Vancouver after nine killed at street festival
News

Tánaiste says thoughts are with Vancouver after nine killed at street festival

Steve Rai, Vancouver Police interim police chief, speaks during a news conference following the incident at the annual Lapu Lapu Day festival (Image: Don MacKinnon / AFP via Getty Images)

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris has said his thoughts are with those killed and injured during an incident in Vancouver in which a man drove an SUV into a crowd at a street festival.

Vancouver Police say nine people died and multiple others were injured in the incident at the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party event near East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street at around 6.14pm on Saturday.

They added that a 30-year-old suspect, a Vancouver man, was arrested at the scene in the city's Sunset on Fraser neighbourhood and are confident that the incident was not an act of terrorism.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident," added the force.

Vancouver Police at the scene of the incident in the city's Sunset on Fraser neighbourhood (Image: Don MacKinnon / AFP via Getty Images)

Taking to Twitter/X on Sunday, Foreign Affairs Minster Mr Harris offered his condolences in the wake of the tragedy.

"My thoughts are with those who have been killed or injured in Vancouver and all their families and friends," he posted.

"A heartbreaking and shocking situation. People in Ireland send our sincere condolences to all those impacted and to our Canadian friends."

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Ireland in Canada said its 'deepest sympathies are with families of the victims of the attack at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day Festival'.

"Please follow all local advice, and contact the Embassy Emergency line on +1 613 233 6281 if you require urgent consular assistance," it added.

'We are all mourning with you'

Lapu Lapu Day is celebrated by the Filipino community in British Columbia to honour Datu Lapu-Lapu, considered the first national hero of the Philippines for rising against Spanish colonisation.

He and his men defeated Spanish forces led by Portuguese explorer Magellan at the Battle of Mactan on April 27, 1521.

In a statement, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney offered his condolences to the country's Filipino community.

Police say they are confident the incident was not an act of terrorism (Image: AFPTV teams / AFP via Getty Images)

"I am devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening," he said.

"I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver. We are all mourning with you.

"We are monitoring the situation closely, and thankful to our first responders for their swift action."

Meanwhile, Vancouver mayor Ken Sim added: "Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver's Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time."

'You are not alone'

The Filipino Canadian Community & Cultural Society of BC, which helped organise the event, said it was devastated by the tragedy.

"We are still finding the words to express the deep heartbreak brought on by this senseless tragedy," said the organisation, known as Filipino BC.

"We are devastated for the families and victims.

Police at the scene of the tragedy (Image: Don MacKinnon / AFP via Getty Images)

"We encourage everyone to check in, support and hold each other. Do not hesitate to access resources available. You are not alone."

It added: "We also want to make it clear that we discourage the viewing and sharing of the videos that are currently circulating of the tragedy."

Vancouver Police say a 24-hour assistance centre has been established at the Douglas Park Community Centre at 801 West 22nd Avenue.

Vancouver Police officers and Victim Services professionals have been deployed to help anyone who has not been able to contact a loved who was at the Lapu Lapu Festival.

