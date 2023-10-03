Tánaiste’s meeting with President Zelensky in Kyiv is testament to Ukraine’s 'resilience and courage'

A MEETING between Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has taken place in Kyiv.

The pair met while Mr Martin, Ireland’s Minister for Defence, was in the Ukraine for an extraordinary meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

During their meeting President Zelensky presented Mr Martin with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, an award issued to those who have given “distinguished services to the state and people of the Ukrainian nation”.

"An honour to receive the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise award from President Zelensky in Kyiv,” Mr Martin said.

“Ireland and the EU remain steadfast in solidarity with Ukraine and its people."

During yesterday’s one-day visit, EU foreign ministers discussed how to strengthen and advance the EU’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Martin used the opportunity to reaffirm Ireland’s continued commitment to providing humanitarian and institutional support for the embattled nation.

He also highlighted the significance of the meeting’s location, with the capital city remaining under Ukrainian control despite the efforts of their Russian invaders to capture it.

"It is a testament to the resilience and courage of the Ukrainian people that now, over a year and a half since Russian troops tried and failed to capture this city, we are able to hold a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Kyiv,” Mr Martin said ahead of the meeting.

"We stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the European Union is unwavering in our commitment to supporting the Ukrainian people as they defend their homeland,” he added.

"Our support for Ukraine is multifaceted and it is important we ensure that it continues to be relevant, flexible and fit for purpose.

“EU Member States will continue to take active measures to deter Russian aggression against Ukraine and I anticipate a wide-ranging, open exchange of views with our EU partners and Ukraine today on how best to do that.”

Ireland has confirmed a further €23million in financinal support for Ukraine, which brings its total to €210million in support for the nation since the launch of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

While in Kyiv, the Tánaiste also had bilateral engagements with UN partners whose work in Ukraine Ireland is supporting, as well as members of the Irish community.