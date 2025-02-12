Taoiseach and Tánaiste among nine ministers heading to the US for St Patrick's Day
News

Taoiseach and Tánaiste among nine ministers heading to the US for St Patrick's Day

FIle photo: Taoiseach Micheál Martin will visit Washington DC and Texas (Image: Joshua Roberts / Getty Images)

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris are among nine government ministers heading to the United States for this year's St Patrick's Day celebrations.

The government today announced details of this year's programme, which will see 38 representatives of the state travelling to 90 cities in 40 countries.

"St Patrick's Day offers a unique opportunity to promote Ireland's interests around the world and to promote Ireland as a place to invest, visit, work or study," read a statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The Taoiseach is due to visit Washington DC and Texas, while the Tánaiste is heading to Philadelphia and New York.

The other ministers jetting to the States are Darragh O'Brien (Miami and Los Angeles); Peter Burke (Boston and New Hampshire); Dara Calleary (Atlanta and Savannah); Patrick O'Donovan (Seattle and San Francisco); Jennifer Carroll MacNeill (UN Commission on the Status of Women, New York and Chicago); Alan Dillon (Utah and Vancouver in Canada) and Attorney General Rossa Fanning SC (Michigan and Montana).

'Willingness to build partnerships'

Among the other representatives, three will be visiting Britain.

Norma Foley is heading to London and Kieran O'Donnell is bound for Cardiff and Manchester, while newly-elected Cathaoirleach Seanad Mark Daly will visit Edinburgh.

The DFA added that this year's programme 'offers an unparalleled opportunity' to build and strengthen political, economic and cultural links.

"The overall message of SPD 2025 will focus on the ambitions outlined in the Programme for Government, emphasising Ireland's outlook and attractiveness as a small, open trading economy, with our economic success rooted in this openness and our willingness to build partnerships," it read.

"Ministers will promote Irish investment overseas, international research and education collaborations, mutually beneficial partnerships between Irish and overseas companies and the successes and growth of overseas companies that have chosen Ireland as their base in Europe.

"The St Patrick's Day programme offers an unparalleled opportunity to build relationships with key political and business leaders, decision makers, and cultural and academic partners; to communicate the consistent, principled and constructive approach that characterises our foreign policy; to celebrate Ireland's contemporary and traditional arts, culture and heritage; and to highlight the achievements and impact of our Global Ireland strategy."

See More: St Patrick's Day, St Patrick's Day 2025

Related

SDLP will not attend St Patrick’s Day events in Washington due to President Trump’s Gaza proposals
News 1 day ago

SDLP will not attend St Patrick’s Day events in Washington due to President Trump’s Gaza proposals

By: Fiona Audley

Capital fun on St Patrick's Day in Dublin
News 10 months ago

Capital fun on St Patrick's Day in Dublin

By: Irish Post

President Higgins calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza in St Patrick's Day message
News 10 months ago

President Higgins calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza in St Patrick's Day message

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Staycity Group announces first aparthotel opening in Northern Ireland
Business 1 day ago

Staycity Group announces first aparthotel opening in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Callum Maxwell has ‘no time to miss home’ since moving to London to star in West End's Stranger Things
Entertainment 1 day ago

Callum Maxwell has ‘no time to miss home’ since moving to London to star in West End's Stranger Things

By: Fiona Audley

Families move into Ireland’s first ever 3D-printed homes
News 1 day ago

Families move into Ireland’s first ever 3D-printed homes

By: Fiona Audley

Nine police officers assaulted in series of ‘disgraceful’ attacks
News 1 day ago

Nine police officers assaulted in series of ‘disgraceful’ attacks

By: Fiona Audley

Appeal for witnesses after man knocked unconscious in ‘racially motivated hate crime’
News 1 day ago

Appeal for witnesses after man knocked unconscious in ‘racially motivated hate crime’

By: Fiona Audley

Taoiseach keen to discuss 'using AI as force for good’ while at Paris tech summit
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach keen to discuss 'using AI as force for good’ while at Paris tech summit

By: Fiona Audley