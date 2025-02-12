Taoiseach and Tánaiste among nine ministers heading to the US for St Patrick's Day

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris are among nine government ministers heading to the United States for this year's St Patrick's Day celebrations.

The government today announced details of this year's programme, which will see 38 representatives of the state travelling to 90 cities in 40 countries.

"St Patrick's Day offers a unique opportunity to promote Ireland's interests around the world and to promote Ireland as a place to invest, visit, work or study," read a statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The Taoiseach is due to visit Washington DC and Texas, while the Tánaiste is heading to Philadelphia and New York.

The other ministers jetting to the States are Darragh O'Brien (Miami and Los Angeles); Peter Burke (Boston and New Hampshire); Dara Calleary (Atlanta and Savannah); Patrick O'Donovan (Seattle and San Francisco); Jennifer Carroll MacNeill (UN Commission on the Status of Women, New York and Chicago); Alan Dillon (Utah and Vancouver in Canada) and Attorney General Rossa Fanning SC (Michigan and Montana).

'Willingness to build partnerships'

Among the other representatives, three will be visiting Britain.

Norma Foley is heading to London and Kieran O'Donnell is bound for Cardiff and Manchester, while newly-elected Cathaoirleach Seanad Mark Daly will visit Edinburgh.

The DFA added that this year's programme 'offers an unparalleled opportunity' to build and strengthen political, economic and cultural links.

"The overall message of SPD 2025 will focus on the ambitions outlined in the Programme for Government, emphasising Ireland's outlook and attractiveness as a small, open trading economy, with our economic success rooted in this openness and our willingness to build partnerships," it read.

"Ministers will promote Irish investment overseas, international research and education collaborations, mutually beneficial partnerships between Irish and overseas companies and the successes and growth of overseas companies that have chosen Ireland as their base in Europe.

"The St Patrick's Day programme offers an unparalleled opportunity to build relationships with key political and business leaders, decision makers, and cultural and academic partners; to communicate the consistent, principled and constructive approach that characterises our foreign policy; to celebrate Ireland's contemporary and traditional arts, culture and heritage; and to highlight the achievements and impact of our Global Ireland strategy."