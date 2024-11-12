Taoiseach congratulates Donald Trump in first call since ‘comprehensive victory’

TAOISEACH Simon Harris has congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his “comprehensive victory” in their first call since the US election.

America went to the polls on Tuesday, November 5, with Republican Mr Trump up against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for the leadership position.

As the results rolled in over the following 24 hours, it became clear that Mr Trump had secured a return to the White House four years after the end of his first term.

Mr Trump quickly passed the 270 electoral votes needed to win the contest, with the final total 312 to Trump against Harris’ 226.

Following the victory, Mr Harris and Tánaiste Micheál Martin pledged to continue to strengthen the links between Ireland and the US during Mr Trump's impending presidency.

He will take up the position as the 47th President of the US in January 2025.

Ahead of that, the Taoiseach and Mr Trump shared a phone call last night in which they discussed relations between between the nations as well as some of the most pressing international issues of the day.

“The Taoiseach and President Trump discussed the many serious challenges the world faces, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East,” a spokesperson for the Taoiseach’s office said.

“They reflected on the strong and enduring ties between Ireland and the United States and said they hoped to meet soon,” they added.

Trump extended his “best wishes to the people of Ireland” Mr Harris’ office confirmed, before he and the Taoiseach agreed to “stay in touch”.