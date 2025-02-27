Taoiseach holds 'warm and substantial' meeting with President Zelensky
News

Taoiseach holds 'warm and substantial' meeting with President Zelensky

THE Taoiseach has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his brief stop off at Shannon Airport this afternoon.

The Taoiseach was there to welcome President Zelensky as he flew into Shannon Airport

Micheál Martin welcomed President Zelensky as he arrived at the Co. Clare airport on route to the US for a meeting with President Trump.

The pair enjoyed a 'warm and substantial' meeting today

Mr Martin, who cancelled a planned viit to Belfast to meet with the Ukrainian leader, said their discussions were “warm and substantial”

“I reiterated Ireland’s steadfast support and readiness to offer humanitarian and financial support,” he confirmed.

“We discussed how, together with the EU, we can advance a just, sustainable and durable peace in Ukraine.”

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Martin said Mr Zelensky was "very thankful to the people of Ireland for our sustained support for the people of Ukraine".

See More: Ireland, President Zelensky, Taoiseach

Related

Rugby greats O’Mahony, Healy and Murray will retire after Six Nations competition
Sport 2 hours ago

Rugby greats O’Mahony, Healy and Murray will retire after Six Nations competition

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland’s EU presidency will offer ‘significant opportunity' to lead European agenda
News 2 days ago

Ireland’s EU presidency will offer ‘significant opportunity' to lead European agenda

By: Fiona Audley

Anti-Traveller racism ‘permeates all aspects of life in Ireland’ claims Council of Europe report
News 2 days ago

Anti-Traveller racism ‘permeates all aspects of life in Ireland’ claims Council of Europe report

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

NI Executive agrees programme for government
News 6 hours ago

NI Executive agrees programme for government

By: Irish Post

Cavan firm Kingspan one of seven companies to be investigated in relation to Grenfell fire
News 6 hours ago

Cavan firm Kingspan one of seven companies to be investigated in relation to Grenfell fire

By: Mal Rogers

Ireland determined to 'make full use’ of G20 membership as finance ministers summit underway
News 6 hours ago

Ireland determined to 'make full use’ of G20 membership as finance ministers summit underway

By: Fiona Audley

Mairead McGuinness nominated to be European People’s Party vice president
News 7 hours ago

Mairead McGuinness nominated to be European People’s Party vice president

By: Fiona Audley

Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teenage girls near Clapham Common
News 8 hours ago

Man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teenage girls near Clapham Common

By: Fiona Audley

Micheál Carrigy ‘honoured’ to be elected new chair of Fine Gael party
News 9 hours ago

Micheál Carrigy ‘honoured’ to be elected new chair of Fine Gael party

By: Fiona Audley