Taoiseach holds 'warm and substantial' meeting with President Zelensky

THE Taoiseach has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his brief stop off at Shannon Airport this afternoon.

Micheál Martin welcomed President Zelensky as he arrived at the Co. Clare airport on route to the US for a meeting with President Trump.

Mr Martin, who cancelled a planned viit to Belfast to meet with the Ukrainian leader, said their discussions were “warm and substantial”

“I reiterated Ireland’s steadfast support and readiness to offer humanitarian and financial support,” he confirmed.

“We discussed how, together with the EU, we can advance a just, sustainable and durable peace in Ukraine.”

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Martin said Mr Zelensky was "very thankful to the people of Ireland for our sustained support for the people of Ukraine".