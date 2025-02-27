Taoiseach cancels planned Belfast visit to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Irish stopover

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Shannon Airport this afternoon.

The Taoiseach has cancelled a planned visit to Belfast today in order to attend the meeting with Mr Zelensky, who will stop off at Shannon Airport while on route to the US for a meeting with President Trump.

Mr Martin had been due to attend a range of events in Belfast today.

He was scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the Dublin Belfast Economic Corridor Summit at Belfast's International Convention Centre before meeting First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at Stormont Castle.

In a statement the Irish Government confirmed the trip had been cancelled due to a “schedule change”.

Mr Zelensky is set to meet with President Trump tomorrow to continue negotiations to ensure the US's support for his embattled nation.

In a statement, he said the Ukrainian government had been working with the US to prepare for tomorrow's meeting.

"The agreement with the US, the support of our country and people, peace and security guarantees are the key to ensuring that Russia can no longer destroy the lives of other nations," President Zelensky said in a statement.

"I will meet with President Trump for me and for all of us in the world," he added.

"It’s important that US support is not stopped.

"Strength is needed on the path to peace.

"I am grateful to all the partners who continue to support us, and to all our people who believe in Ukraine."