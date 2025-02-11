Taoiseach keen to discuss 'using AI as force for good’ while at Paris tech summit

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin is keen to discuss the use of artificial intelligence (AI) as a “force for good” while attending a tech summit with fellow European leaders in Paris this week.

Mr Martin is in France today where he will attend the second day of the two-day AI Action Summit.

The Irish leader arrived in Paris yesterday, following a brief stop in Brussels where he took part in bilateral meetings with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, and the President of the European Council, António Costa.

During those meetings, the Taoiseach confirmed Ireland's commitment to its membership of the EU, while outlining the priorities of its newly formed Government.

In a statement, Mr Martin said he had travelled to Brussels to “underscore Ireland's strong commitment to the EU, especially at this time of increased global uncertainty” and to brief Presidents Costa and Metsola on the new government's “priorities” which included the ned for “a strong budget for the Common Agricultural Policy" in the next EU budget.

In Paris Mr Martin has joined fellow heads of state and government, leaders of international organisations, CEOs of small and large companies and representatives of academia and non-governmental organisations for the summit hosted by President Emmanuel Macron.

The conference is designed to “build on work already underway internationally, including by the UN, the OECD, and the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), and will cover themes such as innovation, the future of work, trust, and global governance” Mr Martin’s office confirmed.

"The rapid progress of artificial intelligence (AI) is a paradigm shift that will have profound implications for our economy and society,” Mr Martin said ahead of his arrival in France.

"AI has enormous potential to be a force for good, whether that is boosting our economy or supporting better health outcomes, but I recognise that the speed of technological change also raises legitimate concerns for many people about the protection of citizens’ rights, widening of the digital divide, and future job security,” he added.

"I look forward to discussing with political and business leaders how we can harness these technological advances to bring about positive transformation, while ensuring the development and use of AI is ethical and responsible.

"It is vitally important to get the balance right on regulation so that innovation can flourish while protecting against harmful developments."

The Taoiseach added that the Irish government is “determined” to improve its efforts to “fully realise the benefits of the digital and AI revolution”, particularly in the health sector.

“Our Programme for Government commits to advancing a new digital strategy and a strategy for AI in health,” he said.