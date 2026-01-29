Ireland signs joint letter ‘strongly condemning” demolition of UNWRA headquarters

IRELAND is one of 11 nations who have signed a letter condemning Israel’s destruction of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) headquarters in East Jerusalem.

Israeli forces began bulldozing the site earlier this month, which has stopped the organisation from operating in the region.

Foreign Ministers of Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom have all signed the letter, which calls on Israel to “halt all demolitions”.

“We strongly condemn the demolitions by the Israeli authorities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) headquarters in East Jerusalem, on 20 January 2026,” the letter states.

“This unprecedented act against a United Nations agency by a UN Member State marks the latest unacceptable move to undermine their ability to operate,” it added.

“We urge the Government of Israel to abide by its international obligations to ensure the protection and inviolability of United Nations premises in accordance with the provisions of the UN General Convention (1946) and the Charter.

“We call upon the Government of Israel, a member of the United Nations, to halt all demolitions.”

The letter also “reiterates” the “full support” of all the signatories for “UNRWA’s indispensable mission to provide essential services and humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including East Jerusalem”.

They explain: “UNRWA is a service provider delivering healthcare and education to millions of Palestinians across the region, particularly in Gaza, and must be able to operate without restrictions.

“We call on the Government of Israel to fully abide by its obligations to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip in accordance with international law.”