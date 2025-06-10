Taoiseach ‘shocked and appalled’ as 10 people die in school shooting in Austria
TEN people are reported to have died in a school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz this morning.

The incident took place at Dreierschützengasse secondary school in the north-west of the city at around 10am local time.

“On the morning of June 10, 2025, there was a major police operation at a school in Graz on Dreierschützengasse,” the police force confirmed in a statement.

Policemen on scene following reports of a shooting at a school in Graz, southeastern Austria

“A large police presence is on site and the area surrounding the school is extensively secured,” they added.

“The situation is under control and investigations are ongoing.”

In a press conference this afternoon, Austrian Police confirmed the gunman was a 21-year-old Austrian man from the Graz area,

They further confirmed that he died by suicide in bathroom at the school.

Austria’s Interior Minister Gerhard Karner added that there were nine victims, six females and three males, and 12 other people injured.

A three-day national mourning period has been confirmed across Austria with a nationwide minute’s silence due to take place at 10am tomorrow morning (June 11) to remember the victims.

The Dreierschützengasse secondary school where several people died in a shooting this morning

Paying tribute this afternoon Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was “shocked and appalled” by the shooting.

“Such a horrific act of violence at a school is unconscionable,” he said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, the entire school community and the people of Austria.”

