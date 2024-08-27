Taoiseach 'thrilled' to join Ireland’s athletes in France ahead of Paralympics competition opening

TAOISEACH Simon Harris has met with the athletes who will represent Ireland in the Paris Paralympics which kick off tomorrow.

Some 35 athletes make up Team Ireland for the competition in France.

They will compete across nine para sports – namely archery, athletics, cycling, equestrian, swimming, powerlifting, rowing, table tennis and triathlon.

Mr Harris met with the athletes in Paris this morning, where they are busy preparing for the Games.

The Taoiseach said he was ”thrilled” to meet them, before wishing them all the best of luck in their competitions, adding “the whole country is behind you”.

Thrilled to join #TeamIreland in Paris this morning ahead of the 2024 @Paralympics. Wishing our 35 phenomenal athletes who will compete across 9 sports the very best of luck - the whole country is behind you! 🇮🇪#Paris2024 #TheNextLevel pic.twitter.com/JrXUC7YYap — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) August 27, 2024

As Team Ireland prepares for the competition to begin, Chef de Mission Neasa Russell said she expects the event to be a “memorable” one for them all.

“I am really proud to be leading Team Ireland into the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games,” she said.

“I believe it will be a magnificent and memory making Games and I am confident it will be an enriching experience for our Team Ireland and the wider Para Sport community."

Paralympics Ireland President Eimear Breathnach said the organisation was "looking forward" to seeing its athletes in action.

"This is the culmination of so much work and preparation from the athletes and their support teams and I have no doubt that they will be ready to produce their best possible performances on this great stage," she said.

In total over 4,600 athletes from 170 nations will showcase their talents across 22 sports in the Paris Paralympics 2024, which will include 540 medal events.

Runner Orla Comerford and table tennis player Colin Judge will carry the flag for Team Ireland at tomorrow's Opening Ceremony in Paris.

The closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, September 8.