Sinn Féin concern at reports Irish citizens to be deported from Germany over Palestine protests

SINN FÉIN has expressed its concern at reports that two Irish people have been ordered to leave Germany after taking part in protests in support of Palestine.

According to +972 Magazine, the two Irish citizens were issued deportation orders by the state of Berlin, as were an American and a Polish citizen.

It adds that the four, who have not been convicted of any crimes, are to be deported over allegations related to participation in protests against Israel's actions in Gaza.

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, Sinn Féin's spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, expressed his alarm at the news and called on the government to support the two Irish citizens.

"I am extremely concerned at the reports of the proposed deportation of two Irish citizens who have been ordered to leave Germany by April 21, receiving deportation orders from Berlin's immigration authority," said Mr Ó Laoghaire, TD for Cork South-Central.

"From what has been reported, the two Irish citizens were participating in a demonstration of solidarity with Palestine, in response to the continued Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people.

'Free speech is important'

"It is a matter of concern that legitimate political protest is being used as a pretext for the potential deportation of EU citizens without any other grounds, and I am aware that the two Irish citizens intend to challenge this matter in the courts.

"It is extremely important that the Irish Government expresses its concerns here, and registers its concern more generally with the use of political positions to constrain and shut down political debate by use of deportations, in regards to EU citizens who are there with a legal basis.

"Free speech is important, particularly in the EU, and it is important that citizens are in a position to express themselves and to protest, particularly on issues relating to human rights, in the context of the wide-scale slaughter that is taking place in Palestine.

"It is extremely important that the Irish Government expresses its concerns in this respect to the German government without any delay."

According to +972 magazine, each of the four protesters face separate allegations tied to pro-Palestine actions in Berlin.

It added that some of the allegations are minor, although the deportation order for one of the Irish citizens included a charge that he had called a police officer a 'fascist'.

However, the Irishman was brought before court in Berlin but was subsequently acquitted.

Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs has said it was aware of the reports 'and stands ready to provide consular assistance'.