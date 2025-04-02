Two arrested after more than €2m of cannabis seized in Co. Donegal
News

Two arrested after more than €2m of cannabis seized in Co. Donegal

The seizure comprised 112kg of herbal cannabis (Image: An Garda Síochana)

TWO men have been arrested after gardaí and Revenue officers seized more than €2m worth of cannabis in Co. Donegal.

The 112kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €2.2m, was found in Ballybofey on Tuesday as part of an intelligence-led operation.

The two men, aged in their 30s, are currently being detained at a garda station in Donegal under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation between the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit and Revenue's Custom Service.

It was part of a wider joint investigation targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

