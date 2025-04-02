Three men sentenced in relation to killing of 'peaceable and well-loved' man in Co. Antrim
News

Three men sentenced in relation to killing of 'peaceable and well-loved' man in Co. Antrim

THREE men have been sentenced in relation to the killing of a man in Co. Antrim, who police have described as 'peaceable and well-loved'.

Victor Hamilton, 63, was found dead in the driveway of his home on Orkney Drive, Ballymena on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, having sustained a fatal stab wound.

The father-of-one had moved to the area only a few weeks earlier.

At Belfast Crown Court today, 32-year-old Mamadu Djalo was sentenced to six years for manslaughter, with half to be served on licence.

Mario Menezes, 35, and Michael Hanrahan, 43, were sentenced for withholding information, with each serving a year in custody and a year on licence.

A fourth suspect, believed to have carried out the fatal attack, fled the jurisdiction after the incident.

He has not been extradited to face a murder charge, however, the PSNI say their investigation is ongoing.

'An innocent life'

"A post mortem examination determined that Mr Victor Hamilton died from a stab wound to his back," Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said today.

"We know that four men, including the three defendants, had travelled from Portadown to Ballymena on the evening of July 26 in 2022.

"They went to a property in the Orkney Drive area of the town, and it was here that the attack, which would take an innocent life, took place.

"Victor Hamilton, who lived in the adjacent flat, was a peaceable and well-loved man. Essentially, he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"It's hard to find the right words to convey not only the horror, but also the senselessness, of this vicious stabbing."

He continued: "Today, my thoughts are with Victor's many friends and, importantly, with his loving family who have been robbed of a father and a brother.

"It's almost three years on now, and understandably their pain and sadness continue."

See More: Antrim, Ballymena

Related

Man hospitalised after being stabbed in Co. Antrim
News 6 days ago

Man hospitalised after being stabbed in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

Appeal for witnesses after buses destroyed in overnight arson attack
News 1 week ago

Appeal for witnesses after buses destroyed in overnight arson attack

By: Fiona Audley

Co. Antrim man jailed over sex offences involving two teenage girls
News 2 weeks ago

Co. Antrim man jailed over sex offences involving two teenage girls

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Liverpool and Dublin reignite twin city agreement
News 1 day ago

Liverpool and Dublin reignite twin city agreement

By: Grainne Conroy

Review: Daithí – Ferry2Aran
Culture 1 day ago

Review: Daithí – Ferry2Aran

By: James Conor Patterson

Blurred lines of duty — law and disorder on the telly
Entertainment 1 day ago

Blurred lines of duty — law and disorder on the telly

By: Keira O'Callaghan

Darkness into Light patron RuthAnne admits she has ‘struggled with mental health’
News 1 day ago

Darkness into Light patron RuthAnne admits she has ‘struggled with mental health’

By: Fiona Audley

Pedestrian injured in Kilkenny collision dies in hospital
News 1 day ago

Pedestrian injured in Kilkenny collision dies in hospital

By: Fiona Audley

€500k in funding for small live music venues across Ireland
Business 1 day ago

€500k in funding for small live music venues across Ireland

By: Fiona Audley