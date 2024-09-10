Taxi driver sentenced for sexually assaulting teenager in his cab

A TAXI driver who sexually assaulted a teenage girl in his cab has been sentenced.

Paul Bryan, of Newtowncunningham in County Donegal, was sentenced at Derry Crown Court after pleading guilty to sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman.

The court heard that the 63-year-old targeted the young woman, who had been separated from her friends on a night out, while she was trying to get home in his taxi.

He had collected her from Letterkenny and sexually assaulted her on the journey to her home to Derry.

“Paul Bryan took advantage of a vulnerable young woman who became separated from her friends, when she was trying to get home safely in his taxi in Derry / Londonderry in October 2017,” Detective Constable Buchanan, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Public Protection Branch said.

“This was a complex investigation and we would like to thank our colleagues at An Garda Síochána for their efforts and support with this case,” he added.

“I would also like to commend the survivor in this case for her bravery in reporting this incident to police."

Following a hearing at Derry Crown Court yesterday (September 9), Bryan was sentenced to four years - two years in custody and two years on licence.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for ten years, as well as being subject to a sexual offences prevention order.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland takes all reports of sexual assault seriously, and we urge anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual abuse to come forward and report it, regardless of where, or when it happened, safe in the knowledge that they will be treated with respect and dignity. Report to Police on 101 or in an emergency always dial 999,” Det Cons Buchanan added.