Teen hospitalised after being hit by falling sheep on Northern Irish mountain
A TEENAGE BOY was injured after being struck by a falling sheep while walking on the Mourne Mountains in Co Down.

The boy was hiking along the mountain with a group near Hares Gap when he was hit by a sheep jumping from an adjacent crag.

Mourne Mountain Rescue Team were called to the scene of the incident about 4.30pm.

A rescue team of 17 people found the teenager on a steep slope on Slieve Bearnagh.

The rescue team took to Facebook to give an account of the incident, and said: “The casualty was assessed and treated for a range of potential injuries including head, neck, back, abdominal and leg injuries."

The teen was evacuated by stretcher and taken to Ulster Hospital for treatment.

