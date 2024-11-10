Teenage boy dies following hit-and-run incident in Co. Kildare

A TEENAGE boy has died following a hit-and-run incident in Co. Kildare in the early hours of this morning.

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a vehicle, occurred at around 12.30am on the R403 in Blackwood, near Robertstown.

The pedestrian, a 16-year-old boy, was fatally injured, while the vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

The teenager's body has since been removed to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital.

The R403 is currently closed to allow for an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

They have also urged road users who were travelling in the area of Blackwood and Robertstown at the time of the collision and who may have camera footage to contact gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.