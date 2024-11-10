Teenage boy dies following hit-and-run incident in Co. Kildare
News

Teenage boy dies following hit-and-run incident in Co. Kildare

A TEENAGE boy has died following a hit-and-run incident in Co. Kildare in the early hours of this morning.

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a vehicle, occurred at around 12.30am on the R403 in Blackwood, near Robertstown.

The pedestrian, a 16-year-old boy, was fatally injured, while the vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

The teenager's body has since been removed to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital.

The R403 is currently closed to allow for an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

They have also urged road users who were travelling in the area of Blackwood and Robertstown at the time of the collision and who may have camera footage to contact gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Kildare

Related

'We need to bring her home': Sister of Jo Jo Dullard appeals for information on 29th anniversary of her disappearance
News 3 hours ago

'We need to bring her home': Sister of Jo Jo Dullard appeals for information on 29th anniversary of her disappearance

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí issue appeal for information as concerns grow for missing Irishman
News 2 weeks ago

Gardaí issue appeal for information as concerns grow for missing Irishman

By: Fiona Audley

‘A truly great young man’: Teen killed in Kildare collision named
News 3 months ago

‘A truly great young man’: Teen killed in Kildare collision named

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Pensioner seriously injured in Antrim attack dies in hospital
News 2 days ago

Pensioner seriously injured in Antrim attack dies in hospital

By: Fiona Audley

Irish health tech start-up wins lucrative NHS contract in England
Business 2 days ago

Irish health tech start-up wins lucrative NHS contract in England

By: Fiona Audley

‘You can’t just forget trauma’ says Ruairi Conaghan as Troubles play gets London transfer
Entertainment 2 days ago

‘You can’t just forget trauma’ says Ruairi Conaghan as Troubles play gets London transfer

By: Fiona Audley

Doctor jailed after admitting attempted murder of mother’s partner
News 2 days ago

Doctor jailed after admitting attempted murder of mother’s partner

By: Fiona Audley

Global açaí bowl favourite Oakberry confirms two new store openings in Ireland
Business 3 days ago

Global açaí bowl favourite Oakberry confirms two new store openings in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Thug who punched victim 20 times and left him unconscious jailed for 18 years
News 3 days ago

Thug who punched victim 20 times and left him unconscious jailed for 18 years

By: Fiona Audley