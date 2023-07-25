Teenage girl attacked by group of men in Belfast

POLICE are investigating after a teenage girl was set upon by a group of men in Belfast.

The attack happened in the early hours of the morning on July 12.

“At approximately 12.20am a man witnessed a teenage girl being assaulted by approximately 4/5 males in the Wellwood Street area,” the PSNI confirmed today.

The man attempted to stop the attack, but was “punched to the ground and further assaulted” when he intervened, the PSNI confirm.

A woman who also attempted to intervene to stop the attack was also knocked to the ground.

The man and woman were both taken hospital where they received treatment for their injuries.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the assault should contact police on 101 quoting reference 989 of 24/07/23” the PSNI state.