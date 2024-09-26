Teenager arrested after man stabbed at Dublin industrial estate

A TEENAGER has been arrested after a man was left seriously injured after being stabbed at a Dublin industrial estate.

Gardaí in Crumlin made the arrest following the incident in Ballymount, Dublin 12 last night (September 25).

Officers were called at around 9pm to reports of an altercation between two men at an industrial estate in Ballymount.

“One of the men, aged in his 20s, received a stab wound during the course of an altercation with a second man,” Gardaí confirmed in a statement this morning.

The injured man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The second man, who is aged in his late teens, was arrested at the scene and is currently being held at a Garda station in Dublin.

A weapon, which is believed to have been used in the incident, was seized by gardaí for a technical examination.

Investigations are ongoing.