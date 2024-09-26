Teenager arrested after man stabbed at Dublin industrial estate
News

Teenager arrested after man stabbed at Dublin industrial estate

A TEENAGER has been arrested after a man was left seriously injured after being stabbed at a Dublin industrial estate.

The incident happened at an industrial estate in Dublin's Ballymount

Gardaí in Crumlin made the arrest following the incident in Ballymount, Dublin 12 last night (September 25).

Officers were called at around 9pm to reports of an altercation between two men at an industrial estate in Ballymount.

“One of the men, aged in his 20s, received a stab wound during the course of an altercation with a second man,” Gardaí confirmed in a statement this morning.

The injured man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The second man, who is aged in his late teens, was arrested at the scene and is currently being held at a Garda station in Dublin.

A weapon, which is believed to have been used in the incident, was seized by gardaí for a technical examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

See More: Dublin, Stabbing

Related

Sawn-off shotgun and ammunition found in abandoned vehicle
News 4 hours ago

Sawn-off shotgun and ammunition found in abandoned vehicle

By: Fiona Audley

Cocaine worth €2.8m seized at Dublin Port
News 2 days ago

Cocaine worth €2.8m seized at Dublin Port

By: Fiona Audley

Elderly woman dies after car collides with number of parked vehicles
News 2 weeks ago

Elderly woman dies after car collides with number of parked vehicles

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Taoiseach to make special trip to US to meet President Biden at White House
News 11 hours ago

Taoiseach to make special trip to US to meet President Biden at White House

By: Fiona Audley

Dermot O'Leary claims touring Ireland for latest TV series was ‘wonderful experience’
Entertainment 12 hours ago

Dermot O'Leary claims touring Ireland for latest TV series was ‘wonderful experience’

By: Fiona Audley

Life sentence for man who stabbed ex-partner to death
News 20 hours ago

Life sentence for man who stabbed ex-partner to death

By: Gerard Donaghy

'A dangerous man': Convicted sex offender jailed for raping man and sexually assaulting boy
News 21 hours ago

'A dangerous man': Convicted sex offender jailed for raping man and sexually assaulting boy

By: Gerard Donaghy

Garda appeal for information over 13-year-old missing from Co. Offaly
News 22 hours ago

Garda appeal for information over 13-year-old missing from Co. Offaly

By: Gerard Donaghy