Teenager arrested over Co. Offaly death as garda appeal over social media footage

A TEENAGER has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Co. Offaly that was filmed and shared on social media.

The body of the woman, aged in her 40s, was discovered at a residential property in Rahan outside Tullamore at around 1pm on Friday.

Gardaí say a male child was arrested at the scene following reports of a 'violent incident' at the property.

He is currently being detained at a garda station in the Midlands under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Social media appeal

Investigators and local representatives have urged social media users not to share footage of the attack.

"An Garda Síochána is aware that images from this incident are circulating on social media and messaging apps and is appealing to any person who receives these images not to share the content further," read a garda statement.

Independent Offaly County Councillor Sandy Feehan-Smollen warned that sharing the footage could traumatise children.

"Like most people I am truly shocked by the horrific murder of a woman this evening by a teenage boy near Tullamore today," she posted on Facebook.

"It's also shocking that he recorded his actions and uploaded it to social media.

"Can I plead with anyone that viewed these shocking images not to share them.

"I would also ask parents to speak with their children who may also have viewed the images on their mobile devices as there can be no doubt that many teenagers and children who have viewed the images will be traumatised by what they have seen.

"My deepest condolences to the family, relatives, neighbours and friends of the deceased woman."

Ms Feehan-Smollen's appeal was echoed by the Church of Ireland's Tullamore Union of Parishes.

"Following a tragic incident in Tullamore, our thoughts and prayers are with all concerned," they posted.

"Can you please speak to your children and ask them to delete any images they might have received."

Investigation

Gardaí said the boy is known to the woman and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The Coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been informed.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Tullamore Garda Station.