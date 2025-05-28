Search concludes for missing Fiona Pender after investigation upgraded to murder

A SEARCH of open ground in Co. Offaly by gardaí investigating the disappearance and murder of Fiona Pender has concluded.

Ms Pender was seven months pregnant when she was last seen at 6am on August 23, 1996 at her flat on Church Street in Tullamore.

On Monday, gardaí said they had reclassified the case as a murder investigation and undertook a search of a remote area near Killeigh, around 10km from Tullamore.

The search for the remains of Ms Pender, who was 25 years old when she went missing, concluded on Tuesday evening.

"The results of the searches are not being released for operational reasons," read a garda statement.

"An Garda Síochána have updated the family on any developments."

Investigation

Ms Pender was described as being 5' 5" in height with long blonde hair.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing bright-coloured clothing and white leggings.

In the 29 years since she was last seen, the investigation team has collated thousands of documents, taken more than 300 statements and retained a number of exhibits.

Extensive searches have been carried out and five people have been arrested and detained in connection with the investigation.

However, Ms Pender's remains have never been located and no one has yet been brought to justice for her disappearance and murder.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information in relation to Ms Pender's disappearance that has not yet spoken to gardaí to come forward.

Anyone who may have previously come forward, who felt they could not then provide gardaí with all the information they had on the case, is urged to contact the investigation team again.

Anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they might believe it to be, should contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600 or any garda station.