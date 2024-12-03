Teenager dies following collision in Donegal

A TEENAGER has died after the car he was driving was involved in a collision near Buncrana in Dongeal.

The young man, aged in his late teens, was driving on the R244 (Mountain Road) at Ballinlough shortly after 5am on December 12 when the single vehicle incident happened.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been named locally as Tiernan Doherty-Kelly, who was 18 years old and played football and GAA for clubs in Carndonagh.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who saw the incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 4:30am and 5.30am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state,