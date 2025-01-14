Teenager dies following collision in Mayo
News

Teenager dies following collision in Mayo

A TEENAGE boy has died following a crash in Co. Mayo,

The 17-year-old was involved in a single vehicle collision on the R319 at Keel in Achill at around 1am yesterday morning (January 13).

Gardaí and emergency services attended the incident, where the boy was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

There were no other people in the car.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Additionally, anyone with video footage, including motorists with dash-cam, from the area at the time, are asked to come forward,” they state.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 502 30, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

