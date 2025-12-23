Images released of teenage girls missing from Co. Tipperary
CCTV imagery has been released of two teenage girls who have been missing from Co. Tipperary for five days.

Julia Laskowska, 15, and Sadie Nally, 13, were reported missing from Tipperary Town on December 18.

They were last seen at Heuston Station, Dublin at approximately 10.45am that morning.

CCTV footage of Julia and Sadie has been released

Gardaí have issued a public appeal for help to locate the girls.

“Gardaí believe that Julia and Sadie may be in the Dublin City Centre area, after travelling onward to the area of Dame Street, Dublin 2,” the police force said in a statement.

Julia Laskowska is described as approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, with brown hair and green eyes.

At the time she went missing, she was wearing a long black puffy jacket, grey baggy jeans and a black hoodie.

She was carrying a grey and black backpack and a shopping bag with "AMSTERDAM” displayed on the side.

Julia Laskowska

Sadie Nally is described as approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall, with black hair featuring red streaks.

She was last seen wearing a khaki-coloured fur hat, a grey and black fleece jumper, blue jeans and grey shoes. She was carrying a red backpack and a black backpack with flowers.

Sadie Nally

“Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” Gardaí said.

