Taoiseach ‘determined’ to pursue justice over killing of Private Seán Rooney

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has called for “accountability” over the killing of Irish peacekeeper Seán Rooney in Lebanon.

The Irish leader raised the issue during a meeting with Lebanese prime minister Nawaf Salam on an official visit to the state.

Private Rooney was killed when the armoured vehicle he was driving while on duty with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in Beirut came under fire in December 2022.

The 24-year-old, who hailed from Newtowncunningham in Co. Donegal, was repatriated later that month and his funeral took place at the Holy Family Church in Dundalk on December 22, 2022.

A military tribunal of those indicted with killing the soldier came to a close in Beirut in July.

The main defendant in the case, Mohammad Ayyad, who was not present at the hearing, was convicted of murder and sentenced to death. However, he is still at large.

The issue was raised by the Taoiseach during his meeting with Prime Minister Salam on December 20.

“I met the Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam this morning and emphasised the important role of the Lebanese Government in respecting and protecting the role of peacekeepers, as UNIFIL works towards bringing peace and stability,” Mr Martin said following their meeting.

“I also continued to highlight the need for accountability in regard to the person wanted in connection to the horrific killing of Private Seán Rooney,” he confirmed.

“I made it very clear to the Prime Minister the absolute determination of the Irish Government to continue to pursue justice for this terrible crime.”

While in Lebanon the Taoiseach visited Camp Shamrock where the Irish UNIFIL peacekeeping force is based.

He told the soldiers there that Ireland “stands with you in solidarity and unity, at this time when your work here in UNIFIL has never been more pivotal in terms of contributing to overall security and stability in this region”.

He added: “As Taoiseach, I want to express my deep appreciation for the work you are doing here in Lebanon, especially during this particularly challenging time and for your efforts in continuing Ireland’s long and proud tradition of peacekeeping on the world stage.

“I know many of you will, as a result, spend Christmas away from your families and loved ones.

“Being on mission at this time is not easy, and yet you do so willingly, because you understand the importance of your peacekeeping efforts in this region.”

Ireland’s UNIFIL mission began in 1978, although the nation’s relationship with Lebanon goes back to 1958 when a team of 50 officers were deployed there as Ireland’s first contribution to UN peacekeeping.

The UNIFIL mission will come to a close at the end of next year, it was confirmed earlier this year.

“Following the renewal of the United Nations mandate in August, we now see the first outline of how this long and distinguished mission will draw to a close at the end of 2026," Mr Martin said.

“While Ireland remains committed to UNIFIL and to supporting Lebanon, we recognise that the mission was always intended to be an interim force.

“The end objective has always been to remove the need for the mission by enhancing security in Lebanon and the wider region.

“And above all, to make a difference to the people of Lebanon.”