Primark announces further expansion into Romania

PRIMARK will open four new stories in Romania it has confirmed this week.

It will open sites in Sibiu, Bacău, Iași and Craiova by the end of 2026.

The fashion chain, which was founded by Arthur Ryan in Dublin in 1969, and trades as Penneys in Ireland, is now owned by Associated British Foods although its headquarters remain in the Irish capital where it is currently being led by interim CEO Eoin Tonge.

Its planned expansion in Romania will double its presence there and bring more than 450 jobs to the country.

The announcement was a made as the company marked three years since the opening of its first Romanian store in ParkLake Shopping Centre, Bucharest.

With its planned new openings, Primark will operate eight stores in Romania by the end of next year.

“Since opening our first store just three years ago, we have grown a strong business with a loyal and ever-expanding customer base,” Maciej Podwojski, Primark’s Head of CEE, said.

“As a retailer with a strong focus on physical stores, we know that much of this success is thanks to our exceptional retail teams,” he added.

“Their passion and commitment has played a key role in introducing Primark to Romania and in creating the shopping experience our customers return to time and time again.

“We are excited to keep growing, investing in more stores, creating even more jobs, and welcoming even more shoppers in Romania next year.”