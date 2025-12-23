A culinary Christmas to one and all….

PREPARING to feed the masses this Christmas?

With the big day just around the corner Bord Bia, Ireland’s food board, has provided some top tips for anyone planning on cooking the ultimate traditional Christmas dinner.

Here’s everything you need to create the perfect family meal on December 25.

To start:

Smoked salmon on potato cakes

Ingredients:

12 slices smoked salmon

Potato Cakes

450g (1 lb) cooked, mashed potatoes

75g (3 oz) flour

2 eggs, beaten

2 tbsp scallions, finely chopped

Salt, pepper and nutmeg

50g (2 oz) butter, melted

125ml (1/4 pt) soured cream

Salt and black pepper

Method:

Mix the potato, flour, eggs, scallions, salt, pepper, nutmeg and half the butter.

Mix well together and shape into 12 small potato cakes.

Heat the remaining butter in a non-stick pan, cook the potato cakes until nicely browned on each side.

The cakes can be served immediately or kept overnight in the fridge.

Fifteen minutes before serving reheat in a hot oven.

To Serve, mix the soured cream and seasoning then place the smoked salmon on each potato cake and top with the cream.

The main event:

Roast turkey with thyme & onion stuffing and honey glazed ham

Ingredients:

Roast Turkey

7kg (14 lb) turkey, oven ready

Salt, black pepper and a little flour

2 tbsp softened butter

8 slices streaky bacon

Thyme and Onion Stuffing

450g (1 lb) bread, broken into pieces

6 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

2 tbsp fresh thyme, chopped

1 medium onion, cut into quarters

Salt and black pepper

100-150g (4-6 oz) butter, softened

Honey Glazed Ham

1 whole ham

1-2 carrots, chopped

1-2 sticks celery, chopped

1 onion, halved

1 tablesp. peppercorns

1 bayleaf

2 teasp. mustard

3 tablesp. clear honey

Rind of 1 orange, coarsely grated

1 tablesp. brown sugar

Method:

To Make the Stuffing

Place the bread, parsley, thyme and onion in a food processor. Process until you have fine bread-crumbs and the onion is finely chopped. Remove to a bowl, season and mix in the butter.

To Stuff the Turkey

Loosen the skin at the neck end with your hands. Pack the stuffing in, pushing it up between the flesh and the skin, but not too tightly, because it will expand during cooking. Tuck the neck flap under the bird's back and secure with a cocktail stick. Any remaining stuffing can be cooked in a covered baking dish with the turkey.

Weigh the turkey, and calculate the cooking time. Allow 15-20 minutes per pound (allow 10-15 minutes per pound for turkeys weighing over 16 lbs). Place the turkey, breast side up, in an oiled roasting tin.

To Cook the Turkey

Set the oven at Gas Mark 7, 220°C (450°F).

Season the turkey with salt and pepper and dust with a little flour. Rub all over with the butter, then lay the bacon slices on the breast, overlapping each other. Cover the bacon with a piece of buttered greaseproof paper. This will keep the bacon in place.

Wrap the turkey loosely in foil and roast in the preset oven. After the first 3/4 of an hour reduce the heat to Gas Mark 3, 170°C (325°F). Baste a couple of times during roasting. For the last 1/2 hour remove the tin foil.

To check if the turkey is cooked pierce the thickest part of the leg - the juices should run clear.

When the turkey is cooked remove from the oven, transfer to a large plate, reserve the cooking juices in the tin to make the gravy. Cover the turkey loosely with foil and allow to rest for 1/2 hour in a warm place while you finish the ham and roast potatoes.

Something sweet:

Ice cream pudding

Why not try this delicious chilled treat for an alternative Christmas dessert…

Ingredients:

100g granulated sugar

125ml water

4 egg yolks

500ml cream

1teasp.vanilla essence

500g dried mixed fruit e.g. raisins, currants, sultanas, figs, apricots (soaked overnight in 2-3tablesp. of port)

100g blanched almonds, toasted and chopped

Method:

Put sugar and water into a pan.

Dissolve the sugar over a gentle heat. Then boil steadily until it forms a syrup, approx. 113C/235F.

Beat the egg yolks well, then carefully pour the syrup on to them whisking all the time. Continue to whisk to a thick, mousse-like mixture.

Whip the cream. Fold the cream and vanilla essence into the mousse with the fruit and nuts.

Pour into a two-litre pudding bowl and freeze.

Once set decorate as you like and serve in slices.

Top tips:

How to make good gravy:

A well flavoured stock is important. So a day ahead, simmer your turkey giblets with onion slices, bay leaf and water to cover.

Then strain and season. Pour off the fat from the roasting tin leaving behind the juices.

Over a medium heat, stir in a tablespoon of flour. Blend well. Add a dash of wine. Continue to cook. Stir in the stock and simmer for 2-3 minutes.

A tablespoon of redcurrant jelly, cream or balsamic vinegar will also add to the flavour. Season to taste.

Perfect your roast potatoes:

The most important thing to remember for perfect potatoes is not to roast them too long in advance as they lose their crunch if you keep them waiting.

Start by par-boiling the peeled potatoes for approx. 5-6 minutes, depending on size. Drain well and set aside.

Set oven to Gas Mark 6, 200°C (400°F). Heat some oil or fat from the turkey on the baking tray. Place the potatoes on the hot tray. Sprinkle with salt and roast for 40-50 minutes.

Shallots, roasted with the potatoes, are also delicious.