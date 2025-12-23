Woman arrested in connection with Danuiel Aruebose investigation released without charge
Woman arrested in connection with Danuiel Aruebose investigation released without charge

A WOMAN who was arrested in connection with an investigation into the murder of Daniel Aruebose has been released without charge.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday morning.

She was held at a Dublin garda station and questioned by specialist garda interviewers but was later released without charge, the police force confirmed today.

Daniel Aruebose was three when he was last seen

Daniel was three years old when he was last seen alive at his home at The Gallery apartments in Donabate, north Dublin over four-and-a-half years ago.

His death only came to light this year when a check on social welfare payments raised concerns for his whereabouts at the Department of Social Protection.

Tusla were alerted, who contacted the gardaí, and a search of waste ground near his home was undertaken in September.

The skeletal remains of the child were discovered on September 17 after a two-and-a-half week search.

