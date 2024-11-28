Teenager shot in ‘deplorable’ act of violence in Derry
A TEENAGER is in hospital after being shot in the leg while walking to visit a friend in Derry last night.

At around 10pm the young man was followed by a group of people as he walked along Springtown Road on his way to visit a friend in the Creggan area.

He was shot in the leg, sustaining serious injuries which will require surgery.

"It's appalling that a young person should be attacked in this way,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Ballentine said in a statement today.

“This deplorable act of violence will have a long-lasting impact on the victim and I know the local community will agree that there is no place in our society for this type of vigilante justice,” he added.

PSNI detectives have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Det Serg Ballentine added: “Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact us.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been in Springtown Road area of the town, between 9.30pm and 10pm.

“If you saw or heard anything suspicious, or have footage which could assist our investigation, please call our detectives can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 1677 of 27/11/24.”

