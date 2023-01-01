Teenager stabbed in face in Co. Armagh on New Year's Eve

A MAN has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in the face in Co. Armagh on New Year's Eve.

The incident happened at around 10.30pm on Saturday in the Lower English Street area of Armagh town.

A 17-year-old male was taken to hospital to undergo surgery for a number of stab wounds to the face.

A 19-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Detectives investigating the incident have asked anyone with information to contact them at Ardmore PSNI station on 101, quoting reference number 1735 of 31/12/22.