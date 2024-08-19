Terror threat in Ireland officially remains at ‘moderate’

TAOISEACH Simon Harris has said that Ireland is in no way isolated from the threat of terrorism, either domestic or international.

His statement comes after an Irish Defence Forces chaplain was attacked in what could turn out to be a terrorist-related incident in Co. Galway.

Speaking in Co. Carlow, Taoiseach Harris was responding to a question about reports in the Sunday Times that Garda Commissioner Drew Harris had written to Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to advise her that he has raised the threat level posed by violent political extremists from moderate to substantial.

Taoiseach Harris said he could not comment on confidential security matters and gardaí were continuing to pursue whatever measures they believe are appropriate to the circumstances

RTÉ reports that when asked specifically if he was concerned about the threat of attack to politicians in the run-up to a possible general election this autumn, the Taoiseach said that he did not believe "a small group of people” should be allowed “to distort who we are as a people".

The personal safety of politicians both in Ireland and in Britain, as well as their being subjected to abuse online in social media, has now become a major concern. In Britain two MPs have been killed in less than ten years. While this level of violence has not been seen in Ireland, TDs have reported a rise in personal abuse at public meetings with threats of attack emerging on social media.

RTÉ reports that the Taoiseach, addressing the issue, said: "It is important to acknowledge that we are a country that faces threats, and we're not immune from threats from extremism or terrorism, domestic or international."

With regard the general election, when the terror threat is likely to be adjudged to be at its highest, he said that the gardaí is committed to ensuring a safe environment, ensuring all candidates can safely go about the democratic process.

In a statement, gardaí said it adjudges the overall national threat level to be moderate: in other words a terrorist attack is possible but not likely. "Any change to the threat level from a specific sub-category and/or group is communicated by the Commissioner directly to the Minister for Justice," the statement said.

The Department of Justice in a statement likewise pointed out that Ireland is a target for terrorism, as is any democratic state. But it reiterated the gardaí view that the overall security threat level remains at moderate: "Ireland, like any other democratic state is not immune from the threat of terrorism or violent political extremism. The threat from violent political extremism is of concern and continues to evolve."

The Department said gardaí are monitoring this closely and also added that the relevant bodies — gardaí, the Irish Defence Forces — also worked closely with international bodies to ensure any threat was met with appropriate measures.

The Taoiseach’s words, and the statements from the gardaí and the Department for Justice come as Father Paul Murphy remains in a stable condition in hospital. The Irish Defence Forces’ chaplain was attacked outside military barracks in Galway in what may have been a terror-related incident.

Father Murphy is recovering following surgery related to several multiple stab wounds he suffered during the attack.

A teenager who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court after being apprehended at Renmore Barracks.

Detective Sergeant Paul McNulty of the gardaí said the attack was "frenzied" and revealed local gardaí believe the teenager holds a "radical Islamist mindset".