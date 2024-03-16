The Irish Post's St Patrick’s Birmingham Breakfast

Our photographer CHRIS EGAN was at The Irish Post’s Birmingham Breakfast in the magnificent surroundings of the Council House in Birmingham’s city centre to get a flavour of the event — the music, the craic, the culture, and of course the odd pint of Guinness
Lady Mayoress Mrs Vidya Wati, Lord Mayor of Birmingham Cllr Chaman Lal, Irish Post owner Elgin Loane, Ambassador Martin Fraser and Deputy Head of Mission at the Irish Embassy, Orla McBreen
Irish Post owner Elgin Loane, Richard Logue icap Chairman with Ambassador Martin Fraser
A dancing masterclass from the Scanlon School of Irish Dance
Mary and Denis Houston with Birmingham's Mary of Dungloe, Katie Houston
Archbishop Bernard Longley at the Breakfast — preparing to say grace
Birmingham Irish Association Ramblers — Ann Miller, Kathleen Sullivan, Maureen Collier and Chris Jennings
Richard Sinclair Birmingham Irish Heritage Group, Gavin Schaffer Birmingham University with campaigner Julie Hambleton
Nick and Laura Mitchell Derby GAA
Judith Grimes, Queenie Mulvie with MC Bob Brolly MBE
Ambrose White with Lady Mayoress Vidya Wati, Lord Mayor Cllr Chaman Lal and Michael Keenan
Willie Finnegan with Vince Jordan
Pat Brennan on tin whistle
Spoken Word Performer Joe Cook
Publisher and Irish Post Proprietor Elgin Loane
One moment please...