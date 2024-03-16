The Irish Post's St Patrick’s Birmingham Breakfast
Musicians perform a commissioned piece of music, The Lord Mayor's Hornpipe

Our photographer CHRIS EGAN was at The Irish Post’s Birmingham Breakfast in the magnificent surroundings of the Council House in Birmingham’s city centre to get a flavour of the event — the music, the craic, the culture, and of course the odd pint of Guinness

Lady Mayoress Mrs Vidya Wati, Lord Mayor of Birmingham Cllr Chaman Lal, Irish Post owner Elgin Loane, Ambassador Martin Fraser and Deputy Head of Mission at the Irish Embassy, Orla McBreen

Irish Post owner Elgin Loane, Richard Logue icap Chairman with Ambassador Martin Fraser

A dancing masterclass from the Scanlon School of Irish Dance

Mary and Denis Houston with Birmingham's Mary of Dungloe, Katie Houston

Archbishop Bernard Longley at the Breakfast — preparing to say grace

Birmingham Irish Association Ramblers — Ann Miller, Kathleen Sullivan, Maureen Collier and Chris Jennings

Richard Sinclair Birmingham Irish Heritage Group, Gavin Schaffer Birmingham University with campaigner Julie Hambleton

Nick and Laura Mitchell Derby GAA

Judith Grimes, Queenie Mulvie with MC Bob Brolly MBE

Ambrose White with Lady Mayoress Vidya Wati, Lord Mayor Cllr Chaman Lal and Michael Keenan

Willie Finnegan with Vince Jordan

Pat Brennan on tin whistle

Spoken Word Performer Joe Cook

Publisher and Irish Post Proprietor Elgin Loane

