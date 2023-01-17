This morning Gardai have arrested another man in connection to League of Ireland match-fixing investagations
ANOTHER PERSON HAS BEEN ARRESTED THIS MORNING IN CONNECTION TO the alleged match-fixing allegations in the League of Ireland.

The arrest comes under the Gardai operation known as 'Operation Brookweed, which began in 2019 after reports of suspected match-fixing received from the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) was suspected to have taken place.

The planned operation took place in the Southern Region and Dublin Metropolitan Regions back in May, where ten males (aged in their early 20's to 60’s were arrested and had their properties searched at the time.

Today the arrest by the Gadai brings the total number of people arrested to 15.

The man in his 20's was arrested for the offence of Conspiracy to Defraud and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the Southern Region.

Interpol has been assisting gardaí in the operation.

No charges have so far been brought as the investigation continues.

Detective Superintendent Catharina Gunne, from the GNECB, said: "Match-fixing and corruption is a threat to all sports at all levels and undermines public confidence in the fairness of sport.

"It can allow organised crime to infiltrate sport in order to use it to make illicit gains or launder proceeds of crime.

"The Anti-Bribery & Corruption Unit will take proactive action where necessary to disrupt such criminality. Match-fixers prey on young and vulnerable players in order to corrupt them for their ends.

"A conviction for involvement in match-fixing could result in a significant custodial sentence.”

Gardai appealed to any person who may have information in relation to match-fixing or sports corruption to report the matter in confidence to the Bribery and Corruption Confidential Reporting line – 1800 40 60 80 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or to their local Garda Station.

