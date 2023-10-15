'This should never have happened': Family's grief as killer of London Irish woman is jailed for 22 years

THE FATHER of a London Irish woman who was brutally murdered by her controlling partner has said her death 'should never have happened'.

Tom Hurley spoke as Jason Bell was jailed for 22 years this week for killing mother-of-four Nicole Hurley.

Mr Hurley, whose family hails from Co. Kerry, now hopes his daughter's death 'wasn't in vain' as he called for an end to domestic violence.

"This brutal, cowardly and vicious crime, mostly but not only perpetrated against women and girls, ought to stop," he said.

Attack

Ms Hurley, 37, was attacked by Bell in front of three of her children at her home in Broxwood Way, Primrose Hill, London on October 10, 2021.

Police and paramedics arrived and found Ms Hurley had sustained multiple stab wounds and had signs of having been beaten.

It was later determined that martial arts enthusiast Bell had used at least two knives during the attack.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Ms Hurley was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Bell fled, taking all the mobile phones from the address in a bid to prevent the children from calling for help.

He later discarded a bag that was found to contain a bloody knife.

Bell then walked to the home of a long-time male friend where he admitted having stabbed Nicole.

He then falsely accused the friend of having an affair with Ms Hurley and prevented the man from leaving.

The friend eventually escaped from Bell on October 11 when he jumped from a moving car his captor had forced him into at knifepoint.

Bell was arrested later that same day and subsequently charged with murder.

Bell's defence was that he lost control due to Ms Hurley's behaviour, a claim police described as 'a calculated attempt to blame her for his horrendous actions'.

He was found guilty at the Old Bailey on August 8 and sentenced at the same court on Thursday to 22 years.

He also received sentences totalling seven years for offences of false imprisonment and dangerous driving, to be served concurrently.

"Nicole had been attempting to remove herself from the relationship with Bell," said Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood.

"She had been isolated and controlled due to his paranoia.

"It is only right that he spends considerable years of his life in a place where he can no longer hurt the innocent."

'Despicable, abhorrent'

In his statement, Tom Hurley said he is still trying to comprehend the fact that he has had to bury his daughter as he called for an end to domestic violence.

"We've all lost a hugely important part of our family, and the thought that none of us will share our lives with Nicole ever again, and that she will miss so much of her children's lives, deeply saddens us every day," he said.

"This should never have happened, and it didn't need to happen.

"I had to bury my daughter, and her children had to attend her funeral.

"This won't ever make any sense and we will forever wish that things were different for all of us.

“Domestic violence should have no place in a modern, civilised society.

"To exert control over another person by taking advantage of their vulnerabilities, and slowly manipulating them behind the false pretence of some twisted idea of love is one of the most despicable, abhorrent behaviours.

"This brutal, cowardly and vicious crime, mostly but not only perpetrated against women and girls, ought to stop.

"We will make sure that Nicole's sacrifice wasn't in vain, we must keep strong and carry on for her children, and we will do that every day, albeit with a heavy heart."