Thousands line streets to bid farewell to Christy Dignam as Aslan frontman is laid to rest

THOUSANDS of people lined the streets of a rainswept Finglas in Dublin as Aslan frontman Christy Dignam was laid to rest on Saturday.

The singer passed away on Tuesday after a long battle with a rare blood disorder.

While his funeral was a private family affair at Glasnevin Cemetery, his daughter Kiera acknowledged fans would want to say their farewells to the star.

Details of the funeral procession route were released in advance, which included a stop near Erin's Isle GAA club where a large screen played a video tribute to the 63-year-old.

Despite the nature of the occasion, there was an air of celebration as fans gathered along the route of the procession, which was bedecked with flags and balloons.

After leaving Cardiffsbridge Road near the family home, the cortege passed by St Fergal's Boys' National School, where former pupil Dignam sang with the choir during his school days.

As the cortege approached Farnham Drive with a garda escort, fans clapped and sang along to the band's hit, Pretty Thing.

Those lined on either side of the street whistled and applauded as the car carrying Dignam's coffin made its way past, while chants of 'We love you, Christy' could be heard.

His wife Kathryn and daughter Kiera then exited the car, meeting with well-wishers before watching the video montage, which included a tribute from TV host Ryan Tubridy.

The outgoing Late Late Show presenter described Dignam as an 'idol, legend, beloved'.

A minute's silence was followed by a warm round of applause, before those gathered broke into a rendition of the band's biggest hit, Crazy World.

Meanwhile, a message on the big screen paraphrasing composer Robert Schumann read: "To send light into the darkness of people's hearts — such is the duty of the artist."

Fans continued to applaud as the funeral cortege made its way on to Glasnevin, where Kiera Dignam delivered a eulogy to her father.

She revealed that despite preparing for his passing for 10 years, she was still coming to terms with his father's death as he had continually defied medical experts during that time.

She added that 'although it will be tough for a while to listen to his music or watch a video, we are privileged to have them forever'.

Dignam is survived by his wife Kathryn, daughter Kiera, grandchildren Cian, Ava and Jake, son-in-law Darren and siblings Bernadette, Deirdre, James, Brian, Therese, Jackie and Eddie